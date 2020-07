Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Sharon's life story with friends and family

Share Sharon's life story with friends and family

Sharon Denise Cureton



Greer - Miss Sharon Denise Cureton passed on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00am with viewing 30 minutes prior to service. Window viewing on Thursday from 1:00pm to 7:00pm at Sullivan Bros. Mortuary.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store