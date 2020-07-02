1/1
Sharon Kay Crosby
Sharon Kay Crosby

Fountain Inn - Sharon Kay Heileman Crosby, 77, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in her home in Fountain Inn, SC.

Born in Fremont, OH, she was the daughter of the late Harland Heileman and the late Anna Birr Heileman. She was predeceased by her daughter, Cathy Crosby, and her three sisters and three brothers.

She leaves behind her beloved husband of 61 years, Nathan Crosby, and two loving daughters, Nancy Crosby and Debora Crosby.

She was a devoted wife and mother and adored her family and her pets. She was an amazing cook and had a great sense of culinary adventure. She retained her sharp sense of humor to the end.

At her request, no services will be planned. Donations can be made in her memory to Foothills Golden Retriever Rescue at fhgrr.com.

Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.CannonByrd.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Memorial Park Funerals & Cremations
1150 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 862-9298
