Shaun R. Arness
Greenville - Shaun Roger Arness, born Aug. 24, 1937 in La Conner, WA, died peacefully surrounded by his family at Greenville Memorial Hospital, SC, on Oct. 23, 2019. His memorial service will be held on Sat., Nov. 23, 2:30, at St. James Episcopal Church, Piney Mountain Road, Greenville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Greer Community Ministries, PO Box 1373, Greer, SC 29652, or online at http://www.gcminc.org.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019