Shawn Hill
Greenville - Shawn Hill, 41, of Greenville, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Born in Greenville, he was the son of Anne Brown.
He is survived by mother Anne Brown; sister Amber Brown; two furry kids, Foxy and Taco; and aunts, Jackie Giles and Peggy Jean Brunson.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Alvin and Eunice Martin Hill; and cousin, Jeanne Brunson.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Graceland Cemetery West.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Shawn's memory to Greenville Animal Care, 328 Furman Hall Road, Greenville, SC 29609.
Condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Greenville - Shawn Hill, 41, of Greenville, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Born in Greenville, he was the son of Anne Brown.
He is survived by mother Anne Brown; sister Amber Brown; two furry kids, Foxy and Taco; and aunts, Jackie Giles and Peggy Jean Brunson.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Alvin and Eunice Martin Hill; and cousin, Jeanne Brunson.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Graceland Cemetery West.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Shawn's memory to Greenville Animal Care, 328 Furman Hall Road, Greenville, SC 29609.
Condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.