Sheila Marlene Bryant
Greenville - Sheila Marlene Bryant, 69, treasured wife of Larry Bryant of Greenville, unexpectedly passed away the morning of Thursday, February 27, 2020. Born and raised in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Franklin Harold Eller and Betty Frances Stewart Eller and attended Parker High School. Sheila was proudest of being a mother to her son, Cameron Langley, and cherished the relationship they shared. After 25 years working at the former Stone Manufacturing of Greenville, Sheila changed careers and retired from Robertson Optical in Greenville.
Sheila never met a stranger and had a warm and engaging personality that afforded her countless friends throughout her life. To know Sheila was to love her, and she filled any room with her brains, beauty, and feisty flair.
Later in life Sheila was blessed to find her greatest love in Larry and after a lengthy and romantic courtship, the two married in 1994 in a ceremony presided over by her future brother-in-law. The indescribable bond between Sheila and Larry was evident to all whether the couple was walking hand in hand around the Furman campus, enjoying a leisurely lunch with friends, or cheering on their grandchildren at a high school sporting event...they were in sync. Larry lovingly described his wife as 'the ying to my yang.'
In addition to her husband Larry, she is loved and mourned by her son, Cameron Langley of Piedmont and daughter, Crystal Bryant of Greenville; two adored grandchildren, Jackson Bryant and Cassidy Bryant of Greenville; two brothers, Michael H. Eller and his wife Norma of Spartanburg, SC and Brian H. Eller of Greenville and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves two brothers-in-law, Pastor Jesse Bryant and Edward Bryant and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Johnson.
Her family will receive friends during visitation from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown. Services will be privately held at the convenience of her family.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020