The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Visitation
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Sheila White Obituary
Sheila White

Greenville - Sheila May Wilson Sayce White, 76, of Greenville, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Born in Warsaw, NY, she was a daughter of the late Robert VanAllen and Evelyn Doris VanBuren Wilson. Mrs. White was a member of John Knox Presbyterian Church, and retired from Scotts Company.

Surviving is her husband: Bruce J. White; two daughters: Sharon Marie Burrell and Julie Alice Stevens (Rick); one sister: Roberta Welker (Kenneth); five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. White was predeceased by her husband: Geoffrey Sayce; one son: Aaron Darrow; one sister: Carol Evelyn Buchanan; and one brother: Robert William Wilson.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in The Howze Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be in Mountain View Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Howze Mortuary

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept-142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908, or The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1237, Greenville, SC 29602.

The family will be at the home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on June 24, 2019
