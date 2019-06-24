|
|
Sheila White
Greenville - Sheila May Wilson Sayce White, 76, of Greenville, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Born in Warsaw, NY, she was a daughter of the late Robert VanAllen and Evelyn Doris VanBuren Wilson. Mrs. White was a member of John Knox Presbyterian Church, and retired from Scotts Company.
Surviving is her husband: Bruce J. White; two daughters: Sharon Marie Burrell and Julie Alice Stevens (Rick); one sister: Roberta Welker (Kenneth); five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. White was predeceased by her husband: Geoffrey Sayce; one son: Aaron Darrow; one sister: Carol Evelyn Buchanan; and one brother: Robert William Wilson.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in The Howze Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be in Mountain View Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Howze Mortuary
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept-142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908, or The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1237, Greenville, SC 29602.
The family will be at the home.
Published in The Greenville News on June 24, 2019