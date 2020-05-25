|
|
Shelby Ellison
Williamston - Williamston - Shelby Spence Ellison, 73, widow of Walter Wade Ellison, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020.
Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Archie Mack and Frances Fagan Spence. She was retired from Anderson School District One and attended Trinity Baptist Church.
Survivors include sons, Mike Wilson of Piedmont and Travis Ellison of Williamston; and grandchildren, Taylor Wilson, Nicholas Brown, Rae Wilson, Andy Wilson, and Tember Wilson.
She was predeceased by a sister, Jenny Knox.
The body will lie in state on Tuesday, May 26, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, May 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, in the mortuary chapel.
Burial will take place at a later date at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery, Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 324 Belton Drive, Williamston, SC 29697.
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from May 25 to May 27, 2020