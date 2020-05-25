Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Lying in State
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelby Ellison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelby Ellison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shelby Ellison Obituary
Shelby Ellison

Williamston - Williamston - Shelby Spence Ellison, 73, widow of Walter Wade Ellison, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020.

Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Archie Mack and Frances Fagan Spence. She was retired from Anderson School District One and attended Trinity Baptist Church.

Survivors include sons, Mike Wilson of Piedmont and Travis Ellison of Williamston; and grandchildren, Taylor Wilson, Nicholas Brown, Rae Wilson, Andy Wilson, and Tember Wilson.

She was predeceased by a sister, Jenny Knox.

The body will lie in state on Tuesday, May 26, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, May 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, in the mortuary chapel.

Burial will take place at a later date at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery, Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 324 Belton Drive, Williamston, SC 29697.

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from May 25 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shelby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -