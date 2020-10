Remembering you and your family

With sincere sympathy in the loss of your Mother,

Sharing in your loss with love and praying God will

Give you Comfort and Strength through your faith in our Lord

And Saviour Jesus Christ.

“Great is His Love Toward Us, and the Faithfulness

Of the Lord Endures Forever.” Psalm 117:2

GOD BLESS YOU,

Charles Best & Family



Charles Best

Family