Sherri Sparks
Sherri Sparks

Sugar Hill, GA - Ms. Sherri Michelle Sparks, 23, of Sugar Hill, Georgia, passed July 29, 2020. She was a daughter of Maurice and Angela Smalls Jenkins.

Surviving: in addition to her parents, a son, Baby Aden Cole of the home; one sister, Angela Christina Sparks of Greenville, SC; maternal grandmother, Helen Greer of Greenville, SC; maternal grandfather, Raymond Smalls of St. Stephens, SC; Fiance' Aden Abshir Edge of Grayson, GA; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Private Service with burial at Greenville Memorial Gardens

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to a fund that has been set up for Sherri's 10 month old son Aden. Checks should be made payable to R.W. Baird & Company, in the memo line please write: for the fund of Aden C. Sparks. If you prefer to mail your donation, the address is R.W. Baird & Company, Attention: Charlton Armstrong, 300 North Main Street, Suite 400, Greenville, SC 29601.






Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
1011 Augusta St
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 242-1144
