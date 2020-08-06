Sherri Sparks

Sherri SparksSugar Hill, GA - Ms. Sherri Michelle Sparks, 23, of Sugar Hill, Georgia, passed July 29, 2020. She was a daughter of Maurice and Angela Smalls Jenkins.Surviving: in addition to her parents, a son, Baby Aden Cole of the home; one sister, Angela Christina Sparks of Greenville, SC; maternal grandmother, Helen Greer of Greenville, SC; maternal grandfather, Raymond Smalls of St. Stephens, SC; Fiance' Aden Abshir Edge of Grayson, GA; and a host of other relatives and friends.Private Service with burial at Greenville Memorial GardensIn lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to a fund that has been set up for Sherri's 10 month old son Aden. Checks should be made payable to R.W. Baird & Company, in the memo line please write: for the fund of Aden C. Sparks. If you prefer to mail your donation, the address is R.W. Baird & Company, Attention: Charlton Armstrong, 300 North Main Street, Suite 400, Greenville, SC 29601.