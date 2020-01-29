|
|
Sherry Lee Garrison
Spartanburg - Sherry Lee Garrison, 54, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Sherry was the sweetest, most loving, giving lady. She leaves behind an amazing story of her life journey with Jesus. When being in her presence she would soon be talking about the love and grace of Jesus. She will be missed by many lives she has touched.
Memorials may be made to: The Spartanburg Downtown Rescue Mission.
189 North Forest Street, Spartanburg SC 29316. Attention: Development Department
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020