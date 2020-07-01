Shirley Ann Anderson
Greenville - Shirley Ann Hall Anderson, loving wife of E. Dean Anderson met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Shirley was born in Spartanburg, SC on March 12, 1935 to Henry Walker Hall and Mildred Marie Morgan Johnson. Mrs. Anderson was a graduate of Spartanburg High School Class of 1953 and a former Miss Spartanburg. She loved her Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir for 30 years. For years, she decorated the Sanctuary at Christmas time. She also served as Chair of Women in the Church and Calvary Presbytery. Mrs. Anderson also served on the MRPC Missions committee for 20 years. Earlier she taught several ladies Bible studies in Greenville and she was involved in showing the Jesus Film ministry in Soweto, South Africa three times. Mrs. Anderson and her husband, Dean, traveled the world with Campus Crusade (CRU) sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.
She was the loving mother of Robert W. Griffith, Jr. (Bonnie), Steven Morgan Griffith and Warren Lee Griffith (Jesslyn) all of Greenville; one daughter, Leslie Jan Collins (David) of Greer; five step-children, Jean Thomas, Lauren Hunt, Andy Anderson, Billy Anderson and Rita Moseley (Bill); sixteen grandchildren, Jordan, Brooks and Walker Griffith, Cydney, Audrey and Avery Griffith, Caleb and Hailey Collins, Lauren, Emerson and Anderson Grout (Marcus), Grice (Caitlin), Jamie and Hannah Hunt (Chris) Megan and Kellie Anderson; four step-grandchildren; Cathy Nates (Phil), Hal McGee (Cheryl), Kristin Sanders (Stephen) and Randy Johnson; one great-granddaughter, Helen and two step great-grandchildren, Sarah McGee and Abbey Sanders.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Robert Warren Griffith, a brother, Robert Franklin Hall and step-daughter, Carol McGee.
A private graveside service will be held.
The family would like to give special thanks to Hospice of South Carolina, April O'Fair, Nellie Kelley, Nina Tillotson and Ivy Yoder who cared so much for her during her extended illness.
Memorials may be made to Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church, Missions Fund, 207 Mitchell Road, Greenville, SC 29615; Hospice Care of South Carolina, 400 Pelham Road, Suite 100, Greenville, SC 29615 or Christian Learning Centers of Greenville County, 410 Pelham Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
The families are at their respective homes.
