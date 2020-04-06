|
|
Shirley Ann Owens
Duncan - Shirley Ann Owens, 82, of Duncan, SC, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born October 9, 1937, in New York State, she was the daughter of the late Wilma Sellars Thornton and retired from Springs Industries.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Atkins (Tim) of Inman, SC and Sheila Fulbright (Allen) of Piedmont, SC; grandchildren, Owen Fulbright, Trace Fulbright, and Marlee Atkins; brother, Sonny Quinn of SC; sister, Harriet Davis of NJ; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be conducted in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens by The Rev. Dr. David Gallamore.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Shirley to a .
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020