Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Shirley Ann Willis Nash


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Ann Willis Nash Obituary
Shirley Ann Willis Nash

Simpsonville - Shirley Ann Willis Nash, 83, passed away on Thursday February 7, 2019. Born in Fountain Inn on September 8, 1935, she was the daughter of the late James Earl and Mary Williams Willis. A lifetime member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Shirley loved serving the Lord and professing her faith. She was very outgoing, and spent time heading up activities at Magnolia Manor while living in Greenwood. She loved getting primped up, always taking the time to have her make-up and hair done. She was the last survivor of her immediate family.

Shirley is survived by her sons, Sam Cook (Julie) and Phillip Cook; her grandchildren, Michell Bell, Heidi Jansen, Jonathan Cook, and Ashley Cook; great-grandchildren, Abigail Jansen, William Jansen, Brooks Bell, Maddox Bell, Gates Cook, and Shepherd Cook.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Aaron Willis; and sister, Earline Stokes.

Funeral services for Ms. Nash will be held at 3pm Sunday, February 10th at Fletcher Funeral Service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service, beginning at 1:30pm. Burial will follow in Cannon Memorial Park.

Memories and condolences may be shared at :

www.fletcherfuneralservice.com
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 9, 2019
