Shirley B. Williams

Greer - Shirley Burrell Williams, 83, widow of Ray Williams, passed away May 26, 2019.

A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late Benjamin F. and Lucille Wade Burrell, she was a retired employee of Springs Industries Lyman Plant, and a member of Victor Baptist Church.

Surviving are one daughter-in-law, Melissa Williams of Greer; one sister, Joyce Johnson of Raleigh, NC and one granddaughter, Rebecca Rae Williams.

She was also predeceased by two sons, Dennis Ray Williams and Stephen Keith Williams and one brother, Ken Burrell.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Victor Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Ken Vickery. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the service.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to Victor Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1147, Greer, SC 29652.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 28, 2019
