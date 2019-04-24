|
Shirley C. Gaines
Simpsonville - Shirley Crocker Gaines, 79, resident of Simpsonville, joined her Heavenly Father on Monday, April 22, 2019.
A native of Bixby, Missouri, daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Rosie Jane Strickland Crocker, she was a homemaker.
Shirley is survived by her two daughters, Sherry Jones (Brent) and Michelle Lee, and brother, Jerry Crocker (Naomi). Shirley was lovingly known as "Nana" to eight grandkids and four great-grandkids; Stacy Warren (Trey), Ashley Buckner, Daniel Brown, Bradley Brown, Katie Jones, Jud Jones, and Britney Lee. Great-grandchildren, Landon and Liam Buckner, Gage Miles, and Everett Warren.
Shirley was predeceased by her mother and father, her husband, Robert Dale Gaines, her siblings, Opal, Dessie, Eunice, Howard, and Bernell, and her grandchild, Brandon Gaines.
Receiving friends will be held at The Wood Mortuary in Greer on Wednesday, April 24 from 12:30pm - 1:30pm. Funeral will follow in The Wood Mortuary chapel at 2:00pm.
Shirley was always a champion for those less fortunate. In her honor, donations may be made to . By phone at 800-805-5856 or online https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 24, 2019