Shirley Collins
Shirley Collins

Greenville - Shirley Collins, 84, of Greenville, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her home.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late James and Catherine Cason Ward.

Ms. Collins is of the Baptist faith. She had a great love for her pets and enjoyed gardening, shopping and traveling.

She is survived by four children; Fred Collins III, Kathy Schneider (Hal), Felicia Robbins (David), and Cynthia Collins; four grandchildren, Heather Hughes, Hannah Hughes, Mary Catherine Robbins, and James Robbins; great-granddaughter, Aubrey Long; and a brother Richard Russell Ward.

Private entombment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, Shirley requests everyone to vote in November and contribute to President Trump's re-election campaign.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
