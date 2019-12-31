|
Shirley E. Thompson
Greenville - Shirley E. Thompson, 69, passed away December 27, 2019. A Greenville County native, daughter of the late J.B. Crain and the late Eva Fowler Crain, she loved gardening and had worked as an insurance executive. Surviving are her brother, Larry Steve Crain of Taylors, SC, and long-time close friend Chris Buckley of Stone Mountain, Ga.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020