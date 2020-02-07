Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Huskey Roberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Huskey Roberts Obituary
Shirley Huskey Roberts

Greenville - Shirley Huskey Roberts, 89, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020.

Shirley was born February 25, 1930, in Shelby, NC, to Oren and Bertha Huskey. She spent her entire childhood in Shelby, where she graduated from Shelby High School in 1948. Shirley went on to attend Gardner Webb Junior College, where she graduated in 1950, and then Furman University, where she graduated magna cum laude with a BA in English in 1952. Shirley married Joe Roberts in 1952, and served beside him as a "pastor's wife" for many years at West End Baptist Church in Atlanta, First Baptist Church of Woodruff, SC and First Baptist Church of Chester, SC. During this period of her life and thereafter at First Baptist Church of Greenville, Shirley's life was filled with mission studies and workshops. Besides being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Shirley was blessed with the gift of creativity and curiosity, and she used it greatly in enjoying her many hobbies and interests, which included traveling, scrapbooking, lighthouses, genealogy and anything related to the Christmas season.

Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Joseph A. Roberts, her son, Steven A. Roberts of Greenville, her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Roberts Wheeler and James J. Wheeler of Boca Raton, FL, and 4 grandsons, Andrew Roberts, Maxwell H. Wheeler, Anderson W. Wheeler and Cameron J. Wheeler. She was predeceased by her sister, Jacqueline Huskey Hughes.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 in the Carpenter Chapel at First Baptist Greenville. Burial will follow at Graceland East Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Joe Roberts Scholarship Fund, Furman University, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, SC 29613.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now