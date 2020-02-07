|
Shirley Huskey Roberts
Greenville - Shirley Huskey Roberts, 89, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020.
Shirley was born February 25, 1930, in Shelby, NC, to Oren and Bertha Huskey. She spent her entire childhood in Shelby, where she graduated from Shelby High School in 1948. Shirley went on to attend Gardner Webb Junior College, where she graduated in 1950, and then Furman University, where she graduated magna cum laude with a BA in English in 1952. Shirley married Joe Roberts in 1952, and served beside him as a "pastor's wife" for many years at West End Baptist Church in Atlanta, First Baptist Church of Woodruff, SC and First Baptist Church of Chester, SC. During this period of her life and thereafter at First Baptist Church of Greenville, Shirley's life was filled with mission studies and workshops. Besides being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Shirley was blessed with the gift of creativity and curiosity, and she used it greatly in enjoying her many hobbies and interests, which included traveling, scrapbooking, lighthouses, genealogy and anything related to the Christmas season.
Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Joseph A. Roberts, her son, Steven A. Roberts of Greenville, her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Roberts Wheeler and James J. Wheeler of Boca Raton, FL, and 4 grandsons, Andrew Roberts, Maxwell H. Wheeler, Anderson W. Wheeler and Cameron J. Wheeler. She was predeceased by her sister, Jacqueline Huskey Hughes.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 in the Carpenter Chapel at First Baptist Greenville. Burial will follow at Graceland East Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Joe Roberts Scholarship Fund, Furman University, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, SC 29613.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020