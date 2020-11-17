1/1
Shirley Irene Arnold
Shirley Irene Arnold

Greenville - Shirley Arnold, 91, of Greenville, wife of the late Ed Arnold passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.

She was born September 16, 1929 in Johnstown, PA and was the daughter of the late Robert and Rose Smith.

After high school she moved to Roswell, New Mexico to join the Air Force and married her husband of 69 years, Ed Arnold. They enjoyed their travels that continued on into their retirement years. Shirley was a homemaker and as her children matured she worked as an administrative assistant to the Department of the A.F, the Navy and the F.A.A in different locations for almost 25 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Menzel; granddaughter, Tiffany Menzel; grandson, Jeff Menzel and his wife, Andrea; great grandchildren, Cora and Henry.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Tom; brothers, Robert and Ronald.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, November 20, 2020 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Graceland East Memorial Park. Guests are encouraged to follow CDC social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Brookdale at Brushy Creek Assisted Living and also to two special caregivers, Lynn West and Denise Goodspeed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1209 Brushy Creek Rd, Taylors, SC 29687 or St. Clare Monastery, 33 Mccauley Rd, Travelers Rest, SC 29690.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
