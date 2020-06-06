Shirley Lemons
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Lemons

Taylors - Shirley Lemons, 87, of Taylors, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5th, 2020. She was the daughter of Fred Crass and Isabell Crass.

Loving wife of 63 years to Jack W. Lemons; adoring mother to Alan C. Lemons (Barbara) of St. Pedro, CA, Joe A Lemons (Amy) of Travelers Rest, SC; and grandmother to Perrin and Weston Lemons and Bradley Redding.

Shirley, a special education teacher, retired after 20 years of service to Northwood Middle School. She was the Teacher of the Year in 1985. Shirley served over 35 years at Lee Road United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday Seminar Class, Teacher and Chair Person of Mission Committees and Nancy Harvard Circle. She also previously served as program director of Senior Action Center and RSVP program. She greatly participated in her community as Y-Teen program director for YWCA and Volunteer Coordinator of the Community Action Program.

The Memorial Service will follow at Palmetto Mortuary, 1017 Mauldin Road Greenville, South Carolina 29607 on Monday, June 8th, 2020 at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lee Road United Methodist Church, 1377 E. Lee Rd, Taylors, SC 29687.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
The Palmetto Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Palmetto Mortuary
1017 Mauldin Road
Greenville, SC 29607
864-241-5093
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved