Shirley LemonsTaylors - Shirley Lemons, 87, of Taylors, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5th, 2020. She was the daughter of Fred Crass and Isabell Crass.Loving wife of 63 years to Jack W. Lemons; adoring mother to Alan C. Lemons (Barbara) of St. Pedro, CA, Joe A Lemons (Amy) of Travelers Rest, SC; and grandmother to Perrin and Weston Lemons and Bradley Redding.Shirley, a special education teacher, retired after 20 years of service to Northwood Middle School. She was the Teacher of the Year in 1985. Shirley served over 35 years at Lee Road United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday Seminar Class, Teacher and Chair Person of Mission Committees and Nancy Harvard Circle. She also previously served as program director of Senior Action Center and RSVP program. She greatly participated in her community as Y-Teen program director for YWCA and Volunteer Coordinator of the Community Action Program.The Memorial Service will follow at Palmetto Mortuary, 1017 Mauldin Road Greenville, South Carolina 29607 on Monday, June 8th, 2020 at 11:00 am.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lee Road United Methodist Church, 1377 E. Lee Rd, Taylors, SC 29687.