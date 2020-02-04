Resources
Greenville - Shirley Ann Leonard, 81, wife of Herman "Matt" Myers, died Monday, February 3, 2020.

Born in Cranes Nest, VA, she was the daughter of the late Grady and Eula Campbell Astrop.

A long time employee of the United States Government, Shirley retired from the Social Security Administration where she worked in the office of Hearings and Appeals.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister, Jean Dillard, of Anniston, AL; three nieces and three nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter, Paige Leonard.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 06, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at 102 High Plains Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Greenville County Humane Society.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
