Shirley Parham Scott
- - Shirley Parham Scott, beloved wife of Haskell Scott, daughter of the late Rev. Bill and Lila Parham, passed through the gates of The Eternal City and met our precious Jesus face to face on August 22, 2019.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Autumn and Mike Wright, Everette and Maria Scott, Stuart and Susan Graham Scott, Christie and John Gifford and Tina and David Dechant, fifteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Dr. Jack Parham and her sister, Gayle Schmitte and a large extended family.
A service of Thanksgiving and Celebration of Shirley's life will be held at Hampton Heights Baptist Church, Taylors, SC on August 31st at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Meals On Wheels, Greenville or The Craig Holbrook Parham Scholarship Fund, c/o First Baptist Church, Greenwood, SC.
Eggers Funeral Home is serving the family.
For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, that whosoever believeth in Him, shall not perish but have everlasting life. John 3:16
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 28, 2019