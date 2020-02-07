Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Shirley Spencer Obituary
Greenville - Shirley Spencer, 82, of Greenville, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Born in Pickens, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Bennett and Alice Trotter Anthony. She was a faithful member of Freedom Baptist Church. Shirley loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her loving family.

She is survived by her children, Karen (Philip) LaVelle, Ken Spencer, and Barry Spencer; grandchildren, Kent (Ashley) Spencer, Tyler (Jessica)Spencer, and Dylan Spencer; great grandchildren, Ava, Kipton, Kenley, and Paisley; and a sister, Betty Crawford.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Sherwood E. Spencer; and eleven brothers and sisters.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 9:30 a.m.until 10:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
