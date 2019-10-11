|
|
Shirley W. Copeland
Greer - Shirley Irene Welborn Copeland, 83, widow of Malcolm Wallace "Mack" Copeland, passed away October 10, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late Avery "Jack" and Mamie Lou Owensby Welborn, a homemaker and member of Fairview Baptist Church.
Surviving are one daughter, Tammy C. Smith (Bill) of Greer; one son, Gerald Copeland of Taylors; and two sisters, Shelby Gordy and Frances Dean both of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Fairview Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Steve Evans and Dr. Eddie Leopard. Burial will follow in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 2:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Ben Copeland, Lee Copeland, Jeff Rose, Kent Rose, Gary Owensby, Roger Fowler, and Don Johnson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jody Owensby, Evan Raines, Michael Raines and Michael Solesbee.
The family will be at the home.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to her caregiver, Margaret Mayes and Halcyon Hospice for their loving care.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church Foundation for the Future, 1300 Locust Hill Road, Greer, SC 29651 or , 123 West Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019