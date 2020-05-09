|
Shirley Whisenhunt
Piedmont - Shirley Stegall Whisenhunt, 72, loving wife of over 42 years to Jimmy Whisenhunt, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 8, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late JP and Sarah Beeks Stegall.
Shirley was a member of Piedmont Church of God. She enjoyed trips to Myrtle Beach, making her famous peanut butter fudge, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother, grandma, and friend.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Jimmy Whisenhunt; loving daughter, Angela Kelley and husband, Randall; adoring grandchildren, Dell and Brandon Kelley; precious great granddaughter, Scarlet Blain; furry children, Bear, Little Bit, and Cain; sister Joyce Cepek; four nephews; and many other loving family members.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her niece, Deborah Cantrell; and brother-in-law, Jack Cepek.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For service updates, or to leave condolences and Hugs from Home for the family, please visit www.thomasmcafee.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Society of Greenville, 113 Mills Ave, Greenville, SC 29605; Greenville , 11 Brendan Way Ste B2, Greenville, SC 29615; or Piedmont Church of God, 107 S Circle Dr, Piedmont, SC 29673.
Published in The Greenville News from May 9 to May 10, 2020