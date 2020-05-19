|
Shirley Wiggins Howell
Greenville - Shirley Wiggins Howell, of Greenville SC, passed away May 17, 2020 at her beach home in Garden City SC, surrounded by her family.
Born in Goldsboro NC, to the late James "Mack" and Verdie Wiggins in 1936, her family of 10 made their home in Gastonia NC, where Shirley graduated from Dallas High School and was trained in practical nursing at the NC Orthopedic Hospital.
She met the love of her life, Julian, at the local's favorite, Tony's Ice Cream. They were married in 1956, moved to Greenville in 1964, and enjoyed 61 years of marriage. The family worshipped at Aldersgate United Methodist Church for many years, and Shirley loved teaching children's Sunday School and fellowship in Women's Circle.
She loved working in the medical field and caring for children. Her employment for 30 years fulfilled both of these passions. After retiring, her full attention was lavished upon her family, especially her 8 grandchildren. Nana and Papa loved hosting the entire family for Christmas each year at the beach, creating wonderful memories for all.
She is survived by three children, Deborah Lichtenfelt and husband, David, of Greenville SC, Julie Sing and husband, Alex, of Garden City SC, and Patrick Howell of Garden City SC; eight grandchildren, Alana, Joshua, Justin and Austin Sing, Connor Lichtenfelt and wife, Courtnie, Griffin Lichtenfelt; Dylan and Sierra Howell; and one great-granddaughter Victoria Reynoso. Also surviving are a sister, Brenda McCombs, a brother, Ronnie Wiggins, a sister-in-law, Lola Wiggins and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by a son, Julian Keith Howell, and her husband, Julian Bradshaw Howell.
Her children are especially grateful for the loving care provided by First Light of the Grand Strand and Regency Southern Care Hospice.
The family welcomes you to Shirley's Graveside Service with social distancing to be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 3:00 pm in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made in Shirley's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences and Hugs from Home may be sent by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
Published in The Greenville News from May 19 to May 20, 2020