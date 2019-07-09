|
|
Shirley Zazu Owens Arthur
Fountain Inn - Ms. Shirley Zazu Owens Arthur, 82, of Fountain Inn, SC passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Twin View Nursing Home in Twin City, Georgia.
Ms. Arthur was born July 25, 1936 in Laurens County, SC to the late Arthur and Lola Balcombe Owens. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Opal, J. D., Margaret, Dorothy, Nell, Bill, Buddy and Jessie Faye. Shirley will surely be missed, and her light will continue to shine on. She was indeed a blessing and was dearly loved.
Survivors include her former husband, James R. Arthur; daughter, Maria C. Higgins (Denzle Jr.); son, R. Keith Arthur (Melissa); 6 grandchildren, Marshall, Amanda, Shonda, Denzle III, Christina and Chassidy; 8 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Condolences may be sent to:
Keith Arthur 7596 Hickory Ridge, Denham Springs, LA 70706.
Maria Higgins PO Box 72403, Fairbanks, Alaska 99707.
Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro is in charge of the arrangements for Ms. Shirley Zazu Owens Arthur, 82, of Fountain Inn, SC.
Published in The Greenville News on July 9, 2019