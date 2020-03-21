Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Resources
More Obituaries for Sonia Cramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonia M. "Sunny" Cramer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sonia M. "Sunny" Cramer Obituary
Sonia "Sunny" M. Cramer

Greenville - Sonia "Sunny" Sue Meyrose Cramer, 86, widow of Henry "Hank" Richard Cramer, passed away March 21, 2020.

A native of Batesville, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Raymond William and Meriem Hall Meyrose, a former Guidance Office Clerk for Riverside High School; former basketball team mother and member of Memorial United Methodist Church. Sunny was a doting "Nanny" to her grandsons, enjoyed historic preservation and antiques, loved the beach and Clemson Football. Sunny loved the Lord her Savior with all of her heart.

Surviving are one son, Timothy "Tim" Neal Cramer of Greer; one daughter, Stephanie Pye (Jeff) of Mauldin; one brother, Mike Meyrose of Indianapolis; one sister, Gaynell Bottorff (Gene) of Gainsville, Georgia and two grandchildren, Austin Pye and Nicholas Pye.

A private service will be held with family in attendance.

Memorials may be made to Prisma Health Children's Hospital - Upstate, 701 Grove Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29607.

Online condolences may be made to www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sonia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -