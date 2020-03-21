|
Sonia "Sunny" M. Cramer
Greenville - Sonia "Sunny" Sue Meyrose Cramer, 86, widow of Henry "Hank" Richard Cramer, passed away March 21, 2020.
A native of Batesville, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Raymond William and Meriem Hall Meyrose, a former Guidance Office Clerk for Riverside High School; former basketball team mother and member of Memorial United Methodist Church. Sunny was a doting "Nanny" to her grandsons, enjoyed historic preservation and antiques, loved the beach and Clemson Football. Sunny loved the Lord her Savior with all of her heart.
Surviving are one son, Timothy "Tim" Neal Cramer of Greer; one daughter, Stephanie Pye (Jeff) of Mauldin; one brother, Mike Meyrose of Indianapolis; one sister, Gaynell Bottorff (Gene) of Gainsville, Georgia and two grandchildren, Austin Pye and Nicholas Pye.
A private service will be held with family in attendance.
Memorials may be made to Prisma Health Children's Hospital - Upstate, 701 Grove Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29607.
Online condolences may be made to www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020