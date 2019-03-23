Sr. Marie E. Beha



Travelers Rest - Sr. Marie E. Beha, osc, 92, peacefully crossed the threshold into Eternal Life on March 20, 2019 at her home, the Monastery of St. Clare in Travelers Rest, surrounded by her Poor Clare sisters.



Besides her Poor Clare and Joliet Franciscan sisters, she is survived by her beloved sister, Martha B. Gessner (Littleton, NH); two nephews, Bill (Maryann) Gessner and Bob Gessner; grandnephews, Mark (Dawn) Gessner, Ryan (Kate) Gessner and Dan Gessner; grandniece Katie (Nick) Davis; and great grandnephews and great grandnieces.



Sr. Marie was a Joilet Franciscan for 30 years before God called her in a different direction to the Poor Clares in 1972. She was an exemplary educator throughout her life, first as a high school teacher and college philosophy professor with the Joliet Franciscans and finally, as formation director with the Poor Clares. Through her ministry of writing articles for various religious publications for 25 years she also educated generations of Religious.



Her funeral will be held at the Monastery of St. Clare on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the monastery cemetery.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.



Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary