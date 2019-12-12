|
Staff Sergeant Michael James Macatee
Greenville - Staff Sergeant Michael James Macatee was born July 20, 1987 in Torrance, California and passed away suddenly December 4, 2019 in Greenville, SC.
Michael was a very adventurous kid which followed him to adulthood. He would climb every tree he saw, sometimes with not so good results. He loved to skydive obviously scaring everyone else but him. He enjoyed walks on the beach which was, in a way, not like him. Also on his sensitive side, was his love of pets...at times, there were many.
Michael's passion and interest in the military led him to accumulate a vast collection of army memorabilia especially World War II collectibles. He was honored in the Greenville News when he started to show his collection to school children in the area. The news reported this was one of the best collections in the country. He also received recognition from local and national politicians commending him on his efforts sharing the stories of people long passed, including his grandfather (a World War II veteran) to a new generation.
Michael's dream actually came true when he enlisted in the army. He served honorably in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was a well-liked and respected soldier. Even after achieving the status of sergeant, he earned respect. You can't hide anything from other soldiers in battle. He was a great man respected by other great men.
A back injury cut Michael's military career short. No doubt he would have continued to rise in the ranks had he been able.
One of Michael's proud moments was when he presented his dad, Michael R. Macatee, with a flag that had flown over a base in Afghanistan.
Michael had a great sense of humor, dressed to the nines, and worked hard to stay in shape. He loved his family, friends, and especially his daughter, Ariella. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by daughter Ariella Lee Macatee and her mother Kerstin Macatee of Taylors, his mother Joan Macatee of Greenville, his aunt Cheryll Hagestead of Philadelphia, and his companion of the last year and a half, Lindsay Wesley.
A graveside service will be held at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Upstate Warrior Solution at https://upstatewarriorsolution.charityproud.org/Donate.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019