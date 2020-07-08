Stanley A. C. Masters
Simpsonville - Stanley A. C. Masters, 77, husband of Brenda Sargent Masters, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Mr. Masters was born in Little Texas, SC to the late George Lewis Masters and Florence Cooper Masters (Vaughn). He was the Owner of Masters Equipment Sales and attended First Baptist Church Simpsonville.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Kadd Masters; two step-sons, Kent Taylor and Paul Taylor; three daughters, Amanda Leigh Masters Powell (Jeff), Anna Shea Masters Clifford (Mark) and Mia Jane Masters; four grandchildren, Shelby Leigh Cooley, Lillie Joyce Williams, Jeffrey Powell and Cole Powell; and three great grandchildren, Lexie Tate, Ashton Tate and Huntleigh Tate.
He was predeceased by four brothers, Lewis Masters, Loyd Masters, Preston Masters and George Masters; and three sisters, Doris M. Sanford, Grace Masters Stephens and Mildred Harris.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Cannon Memorial Park. A Memorial Service to celebrate Stanley's life will be held at a later date.
The family is respectfully requesting that you wear a mask and practice social distancing during these scheduled services.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
Fletcher Funeral Service