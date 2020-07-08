1/1
Stanley A. C. Masters
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley A. C. Masters

Simpsonville - Stanley A. C. Masters, 77, husband of Brenda Sargent Masters, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Mr. Masters was born in Little Texas, SC to the late George Lewis Masters and Florence Cooper Masters (Vaughn). He was the Owner of Masters Equipment Sales and attended First Baptist Church Simpsonville.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Kadd Masters; two step-sons, Kent Taylor and Paul Taylor; three daughters, Amanda Leigh Masters Powell (Jeff), Anna Shea Masters Clifford (Mark) and Mia Jane Masters; four grandchildren, Shelby Leigh Cooley, Lillie Joyce Williams, Jeffrey Powell and Cole Powell; and three great grandchildren, Lexie Tate, Ashton Tate and Huntleigh Tate.

He was predeceased by four brothers, Lewis Masters, Loyd Masters, Preston Masters and George Masters; and three sisters, Doris M. Sanford, Grace Masters Stephens and Mildred Harris.

A private Graveside Service will be held at Cannon Memorial Park. A Memorial Service to celebrate Stanley's life will be held at a later date.

The family is respectfully requesting that you wear a mask and practice social distancing during these scheduled services.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

Fletcher Funeral Service




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved