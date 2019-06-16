|
Dr. Stanley A. Rampey
Seneca - Dr. Stanley A. Rampey died on June 12, 2019 when his plane crashed in Florida.
He was a beloved family physician in Seneca, SC for the last 35 years.
Stan was born to Flora and Major Rampey of Piedmont, SC on October 18, 1951. He is survived by his wife, Carol, to whom he was married for almost 43 years; four children: Andrew with his wife, Melanie; Aubrey and her husband Jeff; Austin and his wife Elise; and Abram. He had ten grandchildren: Samuel, Caleb, Judah, Ian, Naomi, Silas, Ezra, Levi, Eleanor, and Julia. He is also survived by his sisters, Patricia and Ruth Ellen. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Stan studied at Southern Wesleyan University for two years before graduating from the University of South Carolina in 1973. He then attended the Medical University of South Carolina, graduating in 1977. His family medicine residency was completed at Greenville Memorial in 1980. After finishing his residency, Stan was deployed by the US Air Force to Turkey and then Germany. He moved to Seneca, SC with his family in 1984 and started practicing at Seneca Medical Associates and Oconee Memorial Hospital where he worked until he passed away. One of his favorite duties was delivering babies and he loved to sing "Happy Birthday" to newborns in the delivery room.
Stan loved his family deeply and, along with Carol, took his four children on numerous camping, hiking, and skiing trips across the United States. His grandchildren adored their "Papa Stan" and eating his delicious homemade biscuits. As one of its founding members, he traveled with Volunteers in Medical Missions to numerous locations in Central America, South America, Africa, and Asia. Stan relished teaching medical students and residents about the joys of family medicine and cared for his many patients like his own family. He loved flying his airplane and took great joy in the many hours he spent in the air. His life exemplified the parable of the mustard seed, a small seed that once planted grows into the largest of trees, providing a resting place for many birds.
Visitation will be held at Davenport Funeral Home in West Union on Tuesday, June 18, from 5-8pm. His funeral will be held at Alive Wesleyan Church on Wednesday, June 19 at 1pm, with visitation for friends and family starting at 12 pm. A private family burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Volunteers in Medical Missions at 265 South Cove Road, Seneca, SC 29672, where a scholarship fund is being established in his honor, or to Southern Wesleyan University to the Dr. P.B. and Christine Wood Memorial Fund.
Published in The Greenville News on June 16, 2019