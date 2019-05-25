|
Stanley Crumley
Belton - Stanley Paul Crumley, 67, husband of Cynthia Cheryl Crumley, of 565 Toney Creek Road, Belton, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his home.
Born in Georgia, he was a son of the late Clint and Ida Martin Crumley. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church, and was retired from his work at Michelin.
Mr. Crumley is survived by one daughter: Cherrael King and husband Tripp of Piedmont; one sister: Cynthia Woods and husband Sammy of Pelzer; two grandchildren: Jordan and Quinn King; in-laws Robin and Elaine Smith; and numerous special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at St. Francis Hospital and Open Arms Hospice.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, May 26 at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Belton.
The family is at the home, and will receive friends Sunday from 1:00 - 2:45 PM prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Open Arms Hospice at 1836 W. Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680., or to a . Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 25, 2019