Stanley "Red" Douglas Trotter



Pickens - Stanley "Red" Douglas Trotter, 65, husband of Donna Smith Trotter, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his home.



Born in Pickens County, he was the son of the late Ben Hagood Trotter and Frances Rowland Trotter. In the past Red worked in the heating and air industry and was of the Baptist faith.



Surviving in addition to his wife Donna, of the home, are his two daughters, Sharon Johnson (Eric Gibbs) and Amy (Chris) Viars; a brother, Ben Trotter; sisters, Jere (Calvin) Chappell, Patsy Cannon and Jo Holcombe, Sandy Thomason, Debbie (Darrell) Mann and Theresa Trotter; five grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.



Red was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Martha McCall and Renee Trotter; sister-in-law, Wilma Trotter; and in-laws Lou and Doris Czeizinger.



Funeral services to celebrate Red will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, July 12, 2019 in the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. Burial will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens.



The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 11:45 AM Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Samaritan Health Clinic of Easley, SC or Hospice of the Upstate, Anderson, SC.



Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family. Published in The Greenville News on July 10, 2019