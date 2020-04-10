Services
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
Greenville - Stanley Lew, passed away April 4, 2020.

Surviving are wife Ann, two sons John & Mark, two daughters Jenna & Sara.

He was an active member of Boy Scout Troop 776, Advent United Methodist Church and assisted with the Guardian ad litem program and numerous charities.

For those he left behind he will be lovingly remembered for his kind spirit, zest for life, compassion and love for all. He was a truly inspirational and generous soul and lived his life with never-ending optimism and humor. He was always thinking of and putting others first.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date, please look at the Mackey obituary page for updates.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
