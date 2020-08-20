1/1
Stella LaMarr "Marcie" Merrit
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stella LaMarr "Marcie" Merrit

Tampa - Stella LaMarr "Marcie" Merritt, 74, of Tampa, died on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Marcie was born in Greenville, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Lake and Lula (Duncan) Ellis.

She has lived in Charleston, South Carolina; Pasadena, California; Rochester, Minnesota; Charlotte, North Carolina; Laguna Hills, California; Oconomowoc, Wisconsin; and Green Bay, Wisconsin, before moving to Tampa, Florida 17 years ago.

Marcie was a wife, a mother of five children, and had 10 grandchildren. Her faith was Messianic. She was greatly loved and respected by her large, extended family, and many friends around the world.

Marcie is survived by her husband of 52 years, John L. Merritt, M.D; her son, J. Lawrence (Tammy) Merritt, II, MD, of Seattle, WA; son, Bryan (Laura "Betsy") Merritt, MD, of Tampa, FL; son, Scott (Anya) Merritt, MD, of Tampa, FL; son, Ellis Merritt, of Tampa, FL; daughter, Ashley (Michael) Szmanda, of Waukesha, WI; and brother, Lake (Kathy) Ellis, of San Antonio, TX. She left a legacy of Family, Faith, Friendship, Loyalty and Love.

Like the multitudes who have gone before, she now awaits the Resurrection with those who have gone asleep in our Messiah (Christ.) We continually pray "Thy Kingdom come and soon. His mercy is eternal. Her trumpet call is near."

The body will lie in state Friday, August 21, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, 639 North Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601. The graveside service will be Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at McNeely/Merritt Country Cemetery, River Road (4-143) & Riverside Drive, Powdersville, SC 29673. A reception will be held following the graveside service, at Carpenter's House Activity Center, 3213 River Road, Powdersville, SC 29673. Visitors and attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines, seating will be limited.

A memorial and celebration of life service will be held in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at Cypress Point Church, 15820 Morris Bridge Road, Tampa, FL 33647. A reception, food, and fellowship will follow in her home at 10735 Cory Lake Drive, Tampa, FL 33647.

Those wishing to send flowers, send to her home at 10735 Cory Lake Drive, Tampa, FL 33647, with a suggested Tuesday, August 25, 2020 arrival date.

We encourage, in lieu of flowers, donations to Heartbeat, International, a pro-life support group, at https://www.heartbeatinternational.org.

Condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Memorial Gathering
Carpenter's House Activity Center,
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Lying in State
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Graveside service
01:30 PM
McNeely/Merritt Country Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Cypress Point Church,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved