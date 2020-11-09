1/1
Stephanie M. Chapman
Stephanie M. Chapman

Belton - Stephanie Denise Morrow Chapman, 38, passed away November 8, 2020.

A native of Greer, daughter of William D. "Billy" Morrow II (Meredith) of Greer and the late Ellen Duncan Morrow, she was an employee of Kindred Home Healthcare.

Also surviving are her husband, Joe Clifton Chapman, Jr. of the home; two daughters, Abigail Chapman and Ashlyn Morrow both of the home; a son, Clayton Chapman of Pelzer; a sister, Jessica Morrow of Greer.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Destination Church of God, conducted by Rev. Trey Thompson. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

The family is at the home of her father, Billy Morrow, 3625 Pennington Road, Greer, SC 29651.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
