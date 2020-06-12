Stephanie Marie Sutherland
1984 - 2020
Stephanie Marie Sutherland

Simpsonville - Stephanie Marie Sulligan Sutherland, 36, of Simpsonville, SC, passed away at home on June 10, 2020.

Born on March 21, 1984 in Lexington, SC and raised in Travelers Rest, SC. Beloved wife of Matthew Joseph Sutherland (her "Matters"). They wed on November 25, 2017 at the house they made a home in Simpsonville.

She was a daughter of Rosie Dixon Wright of Mauldin, SC and of Steve Sulligan of Travelers Rest, SC., sister of Becky Sulligan and Kenny Simard of Simpsonville, SC, daughter-in-law of Barbara and William Sutherland of Spartanburg, SC., sister-in-law of William Sutherland, Sarah Onufer, and Pamela Sutherland, and aunt to three nieces and seven nephews.

Surviving are one uncle: Eddie Foskey (Darlene); two aunts: Patsy Stapp and JoAnn Bowe; and nine cousins.

She was predeceased by an aunt, Annette Dixon.

Stephie graduated from Blue Ridge High School and attended Winthrop University where she first crossed paths with her future husband, although they did not yet know the love they would share one day. She loved her family, her in-laws, her husband, and her very spoiled dogs, especially her Boston Terriers, Buddy and Savvy, but also Mars and McKenna.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, June 14, 2020, from 1pm until 3pm at The Howze Mortuary.

Graveside services will be Sunday afternoon, June 14, 2020 at 3:30pm at Coleman Memorial Cemetery.

The family will be at her home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to ASPCA or an animal rescue group of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Graveside service
03:30 PM
Coleman Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

