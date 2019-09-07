|
Stephen Andrew Poole
Travelers Rest - Stephen Andrew Poole, 63, of Travelers Rest, passed on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born in Greenville, SC May 20, 1956, he was the only child of the late Martin (Andy) Ansel Poole and Etta Poole of Greenville. Steve is survived by his wife Valda Smith Poole, his three children Rachel, Stephanie and Grady, a multitude of cousins, and hosts of friends, all of whom he loved dearly.
Steve graduated from Wade Hampton High School in 1974 and went on to graduate from Clemson University in 1978 with honors (despite multiple pranks on the TA's and "accidentally" losing control of a bulldozer into the Reflection pond on campus). He then enlisted into the marines as an officer serving 4 years active duty and 2 years in the reserves.
He was the owner of Poole Grading. He loved being outdoors "playing in the dirt" as he would say. His passions were his work, his farm, tractors and heavy equipment.
Stephen will be laid to rest in the Old Poole Cemetery in Travelers Rest, S.C. in a private family burial. A Celebration of Life for Steve will be held on Saturday, September 7th from 3 pm to 7 pm at Aurora Farms, 1045 Milford Church Rd, Taylors, S.C 29687. All friends and family are invited to gather and share some of your favorite memories, stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful and crazy person who will be greatly missed.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 7, 2019