Stephen Bassett Kilgore
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
Stephen Bassett Kilgore

Clinton - Stephen (Stevie) Bassett Kilgore, age 65, resident of Whitten Center, Clinton, S.C., passed away July 3, 2020, after a brief illness.

Stevie was born in Montgomery, AL on June 14, 1955 to the late Jean A. and Donald G. Kilgore, Jr. of Greenville, SC. He was an independent soul that enjoyed many simple pleasures like car rides in the country, picnics with fried chicken, chips and lots of whole milk, his Dad's corny songs, his Mom's hugs, family dinners and Saturday morning cartoons with his siblings.

Stevie is survived by his brothers, Michael Augur Kilgore, Phillip Arthur Kilgore (Aline), Geoffrey Scott Kilgore (Susan), and his sister, Sharon Louise Kilgore - all of Greenville, SC. Stevie is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Harriet Kilgore Scully (John), Geoffrey Scott Kilgore, Jr. (Elise), Ellen Kilgore Harrison (Scott) and Phillip Arthur Kilgore, Jr.; his Aunt Carol Augur Bedenbaugh of Virginia Beach, VA; his Uncle Bassett Kilgore of Dallas TX; and numerous cousins and other family members.

The family will hold a private memorial service for Stevie in the near future and he will be interred next to his parents at the Westminster Presbyterian Church columbarium.

The family wishes to thank the Whitten Center Staff (past and present) for their wonderful love, kindness, support and care for Stevie for more than five decades.

In remembrance of Stevie, memorials may be made to the Whitten Center Parents' Club, P O Drawer 239, Clinton, SC 29325.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
