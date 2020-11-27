1/
Stephen Carlisle "Steve" Curry
Stephen Carlisle "Steve" Curry

Florence - Stephen Carlisle "Steve" Curry, 66, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Mr. Curry was born in Greenville, SC a son of the late Ernest Drake Curry, Sr. and Mary Joyce Rushton Curry. He was a graduate of Wade Hampton High School, a member of Pendleton Street Baptist Church and an avid Clemson football fan.

Surviving are his wife, Diane Gillam Curry; son, Thomas Brandon Spell of Florence; daughter, Dana Lynn Gannon of Florence; grandchildren, Matthew Gannon, Sara Beth Gannon, and Payton Spell; son-in-law, Jamie Gannon; brother, Ernest Drake (Ada) Curry, II of Easley; sister, Susan (Bob) Sutton of Greenville.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Shriner's Children's Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

The family will receive friends from 1 - 2 pm Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the service to be held at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in the Florence Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
