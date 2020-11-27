Stephen Carlisle "Steve" Curry
Florence - Stephen Carlisle "Steve" Curry, 66, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Mr. Curry was born in Greenville, SC a son of the late Ernest Drake Curry, Sr. and Mary Joyce Rushton Curry. He was a graduate of Wade Hampton High School, a member of Pendleton Street Baptist Church and an avid Clemson football fan.
Surviving are his wife, Diane Gillam Curry; son, Thomas Brandon Spell of Florence; daughter, Dana Lynn Gannon of Florence; grandchildren, Matthew Gannon, Sara Beth Gannon, and Payton Spell; son-in-law, Jamie Gannon; brother, Ernest Drake (Ada) Curry, II of Easley; sister, Susan (Bob) Sutton of Greenville.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Shriner's Children's Hospital
, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family will receive friends from 1 - 2 pm Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the service to be held at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in the Florence Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
