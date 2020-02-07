Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Dotson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Dotson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Dotson Obituary
Stephen Dotson

Greenville - Stephen Wayne Dotson, 54, of Greenville,SC passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Born and raised in Asheville, NC he was the son of Audrey Russell Dotson and the late William P. Dotson.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Foster Seventh Day Adventist Church, Asheville, NC (Open Door Cathedral). The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service beginning at 12 noon. Burial will be held on Monday at Woodlawn Cemetery in Asheville, NC at 11am.

To view the full obituary and offer online condolences please visit http://www.mtnviewcremation.com.

Mountain View Cremation & Funeral Care is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -