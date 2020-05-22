|
Stephen Gerald Tripp
Greenville - Stephen Gerald Tripp, 71, of Greenville, SC, passed away peacefully at his home on May 7, 2020.
Born on January 4, 1949, he was the first born of James and Annie Tripp.
"Steve" was a graduate of Carolina High School. He was a talented entrepreneur, gifted artist, and was most seen riding his Harley.
He is survived by his three children: Amie Folkman, Jeremy Tripp, and Stephen Tripp, Jr.; son-in-law, Brian Folkman; daughter-in-law Kelly Tripp; four grandchildren Alexandrea Tripp, Catherine Tripp, Luke Tripp, and Ethan Tripp; sister Elaine McGee; brother "Randy" Tripp; brother-in-law Dennis McGee; nieces Laura McGee, Andrea Tabares; and nephew Brian McGee.
Final Resting Place
Antioch Christian Church Cemetery
1600 Fork Shoals Rd
Greenville, SC 29605
Published in The Greenville News from May 22 to May 23, 2020