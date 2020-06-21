Steve E. Taylor, Sr.
Greer - Steve Earl Taylor, Sr., 80, passed away June 20, 2020.
A native of Greer, son of the late John Perry and Ruby Howard Taylor, he was a U.S. Air Force Airman 2ND Class Veteran, a retired engineer for Sagem, Inc. and a member of Apalache Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Roxanna Turner Morrow Taylor of the home; a son, Steve Taylor, Jr. (Faye) of Chapin; four daughters, Hope Taylor of Mauldin, Staci Morrow (Edward Bradshaw) of Landrum, Audra Webb (Kenneth) of Greenville and Ashley Newell (Jerry) of Mauldin; a sister, Judy Taylor Fowler (Theron) of Greer; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Mr. Taylor was predeceased by two brothers, Loren Taylor and Donald Taylor.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Apalache Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Jerry Bryant and Rev. Eddie Cooper. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be John Fowler, Robbie Fowler, Edward Bradshaw, Kenneth Webb, Jerry Newell, Brian Taylor and Jamey Bailey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greer Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 2344, Greer, SC 29652 or Greer Christian Learning Center, P.O. Box 2013, Greer, SC 29652.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Greer - Steve Earl Taylor, Sr., 80, passed away June 20, 2020.
A native of Greer, son of the late John Perry and Ruby Howard Taylor, he was a U.S. Air Force Airman 2ND Class Veteran, a retired engineer for Sagem, Inc. and a member of Apalache Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Roxanna Turner Morrow Taylor of the home; a son, Steve Taylor, Jr. (Faye) of Chapin; four daughters, Hope Taylor of Mauldin, Staci Morrow (Edward Bradshaw) of Landrum, Audra Webb (Kenneth) of Greenville and Ashley Newell (Jerry) of Mauldin; a sister, Judy Taylor Fowler (Theron) of Greer; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Mr. Taylor was predeceased by two brothers, Loren Taylor and Donald Taylor.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Apalache Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Jerry Bryant and Rev. Eddie Cooper. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be John Fowler, Robbie Fowler, Edward Bradshaw, Kenneth Webb, Jerry Newell, Brian Taylor and Jamey Bailey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greer Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 2344, Greer, SC 29652 or Greer Christian Learning Center, P.O. Box 2013, Greer, SC 29652.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.