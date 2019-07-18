|
|
Steve McAbee
Lyman - Steven J. "Steve" McAbee, 57, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 15, 2019 at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in Landrum, SC, surrounded by his family and friends.
A native of Greer, son of the late James Barron McAbee and Doris Bradley McAbee, he was co-owner of Landgraf-McAbee Inc. and an Elder at His Vineyard. Steve was a former Eagle Scout, a graduate of Greer High School and the University of South Carolina where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity, former Chairman of the Board at Greer Community Ministries, and an acting Fire Commissioner at Tyger River Fire Department.
Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Kimberly Hill McAbee of the home; one daughter, Hillary Thompson (Aaron) of Greer, one son, Holden McAbee of Greenville; two sisters, Cheryl Moore (Linny) of Greer and Karen Atkins (Lamar) of Sumter; and two grandsons, Chandler and Maddox.
Steve was predeceased by one brother, Barry McAbee.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at His Vineyard conducted by Rev. Keith Kelly. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to His Vineyard Building Fund, 656 Arlington Rd., Greer, SC 29651 or to a college scholarship fund for both grandsons at Citizens Building & Loan, 229 Trade St., Greer, SC 29651.
Published in The Greenville News on July 18, 2019