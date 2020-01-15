Services
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 244-0978
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Remembrance Chapel Mausoleum at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park Remembrance Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Penland
Steven Arthur Penland

Steven Arthur Penland


1936 - 2020
Steven Arthur Penland Obituary
Steven Arthur Penland

Taylors - Steven (Steve) Arthur Penland passed away at age 83 at home in Taylors, S.C. on Jan. 13, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 8, 1936 in Greer, S.C. He was retired and a member of Parisview Baptist Church.

Steve was predeceased by his wife of 14 years, Brenda Colleen (Hatfield) Penland; his daughter, Stephanie Ellen Penland; his dad, O'Dell Elmore Penland; his mother, Mildred Edge Penland; & his sister, Patricia Kilgo.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Younginer; his granddaughter, Delainy Reid Penland; his nephew; Kevin (Tiffany) Kilgo (& 2 girls).

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 12:45 PM in the Remembrance Chapel Mausoleum at Woodlawn Memorial Park with the funeral service following in the Remembrance Chapel at 1:00 PM. Following services, he will be entombed in the mausoleum.

Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to Parisview Baptist Church, 100 Bud Street, Greenville, SC 29617.

Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park is assisting the Penland family.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
