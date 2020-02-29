|
Steven Ray Spoon
Greenville - Steven Ray Spoon, 68, died peacefully in his home January 25, 2020. He was the son of Raymond S.and Rachel G. Spoon. He is survived by two sons: Lex Spoon (Fay Salvaras) and Michael B. Spoon; a daughter, Rachel S.Glenn (Jacob Sprinkle); two grandchildren: Roselind E. Glenn, Isabella R. Sprinkle; siblings: Tana S. Adams, Sam Spoon (Sonia), Lisa S. Rawson (Bob).
Steve graduated from Furman University, B.A., Michigan University, M.M., D.M. He was organist at First Baptist Church Greenville for 25 years and retired from Ameriprise Financial, Inc. HIs ashes will be scattered on Johns Island. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Greenville, music ministry.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020