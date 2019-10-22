Services
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
Resources
More Obituaries for Stevie Odom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stevie Lee Odom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stevie Lee Odom Obituary
Stevie Lee Odom

Anderson - Stevie Lee Odom, 62, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Sunday, October 20,2019, Son to the late Grace Williams, surviving to carry on his memory is son; Stevie Odom, brothers; Ernest (Pete) Odom, Phillip Williams, Dale Williams, Johnny Paxton, James Buchanan, sisters; Pat Bass, Phyllis Benjamin, Dianne Chastine. He is predeceased by brothers; Richard and Stanley Williams, sister: Teresa Williams. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Monaghan Methodist Church, 2 McBeth St., receiving friends from 2:00 pm-3:00 pm, with services beginning at 3:00 pm, In lieu of flowers make donations to Monaghan United Methodist Church.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stevie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
Download Now