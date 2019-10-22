|
Stevie Lee Odom
Anderson - Stevie Lee Odom, 62, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Sunday, October 20,2019, Son to the late Grace Williams, surviving to carry on his memory is son; Stevie Odom, brothers; Ernest (Pete) Odom, Phillip Williams, Dale Williams, Johnny Paxton, James Buchanan, sisters; Pat Bass, Phyllis Benjamin, Dianne Chastine. He is predeceased by brothers; Richard and Stanley Williams, sister: Teresa Williams. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Monaghan Methodist Church, 2 McBeth St., receiving friends from 2:00 pm-3:00 pm, with services beginning at 3:00 pm, In lieu of flowers make donations to Monaghan United Methodist Church.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019