|
|
Stewart L. Rivers, Sr.
Simpsonville - Stewart L. Rivers, Sr., 81, of Simpsonville, widower of Joan Duncan Rivers, died Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Born in McBee, SC, he was the son of the late Charley Blease and Tecola Kathrine Holley Rivers. Mr. Rivers worked for Winn-Dixie food stores for over 35 years, where he was auditing supervisor for the Greenville Division. He then worked as a real estate appraiser until his retirement in 2008. Mr. Rivers was a member of Upstate Church Harrison Bridge, where he attended a Thursday night men's group.
He is survived by his three children, Stewart Lathay Rivers, Jr. (Laurie) of Landrum, William David Rivers (Cyndi) of Simpsonville, and Cindy Rivers of Greenville; five grandchildren, Melanie, Stephanie, Lindsay, Courtney and Abby; and two great-grandchildren, Hadley and Aspen.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Rivers was preceded in death by brother, William Ralph Rivers and sister, Alice Parker Welborn.
A visitation will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel, with burial to follow in Forestville Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Upstate Church Harrison Bridge, Missions, 679 N. Harrison Bridge Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019