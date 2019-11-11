Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Resources
More Obituaries for Stewart Rivers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stewart L. Rivers Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stewart L. Rivers Sr. Obituary
Stewart L. Rivers, Sr.

Simpsonville - Stewart L. Rivers, Sr., 81, of Simpsonville, widower of Joan Duncan Rivers, died Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Born in McBee, SC, he was the son of the late Charley Blease and Tecola Kathrine Holley Rivers. Mr. Rivers worked for Winn-Dixie food stores for over 35 years, where he was auditing supervisor for the Greenville Division. He then worked as a real estate appraiser until his retirement in 2008. Mr. Rivers was a member of Upstate Church Harrison Bridge, where he attended a Thursday night men's group.

He is survived by his three children, Stewart Lathay Rivers, Jr. (Laurie) of Landrum, William David Rivers (Cyndi) of Simpsonville, and Cindy Rivers of Greenville; five grandchildren, Melanie, Stephanie, Lindsay, Courtney and Abby; and two great-grandchildren, Hadley and Aspen.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Rivers was preceded in death by brother, William Ralph Rivers and sister, Alice Parker Welborn.

A visitation will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel, with burial to follow in Forestville Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Upstate Church Harrison Bridge, Missions, 679 N. Harrison Bridge Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stewart's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now