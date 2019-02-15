|
|
Stoney Clyde Huggins
Simpsonville - Stoney Clyde Huggins, age 88, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
Born in Nichols, SC to the parents of the late George Corelious and Libby Lucille Dew Huggins. He was one of thirteen children. He was the widower of Louise Graham Huggins.
A member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church where he taught the Men's Bible Study Class, Wednesday Night Adult Bible Study, member of the Forever Young Seniors Adults and a former Deacon. He was a Pilot, a graduate of Furman University, a retired Youthful Offender Probation Officer with the S.C. Department of Correction
and a retired Master Sergeant with the United States Air Force.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law; Daniel "Dan" & Irma Huggins of Simpsonville and William "Bill" & Ann Huggins of Mauldin; grandchildren; Renee H. & Matthew Reid, Graham Huggins and Casey & Charli Cooler; one great grandchild, Kayla Cooler.
The family will receive friends in the sanctuary of Rocky Creek Baptist Church from 10:00 until 11:45 AM on Friday, February 15, 2019 prior to the Funeral Service at 12:00 noon, officiated by Rev. Kenneth Forrester and Rev. Dr. Travis Agnew. There will be Full Military Honors following the service. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 16, 2018 at Riverside Cemetery in Mullins, SC officiated by Rev. David Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be send to Rocky Creek Baptist Church, Mission Fund, 1801 Woodruff Road, Greenville, S.C. 29607
The family is at their respective homes.
wwwforesthillsfuneralhome.net
Forest Hills Funeral Home - Woodruff, SC
Stribling Memorial Chapel
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 15, 2019